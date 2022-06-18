LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers, or TAMIO, gave the City of Lubbock’s Communications & Marketing Department an Award of Honor at its recent annual conference in Houston.

TAMIO, an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League, recognizes and champions the increasingly complex roles of professional communicators in municipal government and their achievements in communicating with citizens.

The City’s Communications & Marketing Department won the Award of Honor for best use of a marketing promotional item for its COVID Smart Kits. The kits were distributed to local elementary schools last fall and each contained: hand santizer, a bracelet, a pencil, a pin, an eraser and a mask to remind younger school-aged children ways to stay healthy since they were not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the third consecutive year the Communications & Marketing Department has been recognized by TAMIO:

2022: Award of Honor – Marketing – Best Use of Promotional Item for COVID Smart Kits

2021/2020: Award of Honor – Video – Special or One-Time Program for City Superhero – Beau Doorman

Award of Excellence – COVID-19 External Communication for the City’s Vaccination Campaign

TAMI Award – Best Use of Social Media Unplanned for Winter Weather Coverage January 2021

2019: TAMI Award – Best Use of Social Media Unplanned for Winter Weather Coverage December 2018

(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)