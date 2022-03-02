LUBBOCK, Texas — A new COVID-19 “Park and Test” site has opened in Lubbock, the city announced Wednesday.

The test site is located at 1609 5th Street, across the street from Community Health Centers of Lubbock. It would be open Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

“Although COVID-19 community cases have significantly decreased over the last few weeks, it’s still essential for the community to have access to free PCR testing,” the City of Lubbock said.

According to the release, this was possible thanks to the Community Health Centers of Lubbock and the Texas Tech Bioterrorism Response Laboratory.

The site will also screen for influenza.

