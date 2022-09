(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock. Background image from the AP GraphicsBank)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — After City crews completed road work over the weekend, Texas Avenue and Buddy Holly Avenue now carry two-way traffic from 7th Street through 19th Street, two-way left-turn lanes facilitate left-turn movements throughout, and the traffic signals at Main Street are now an all-way stop control.

