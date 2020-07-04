City of Lubbock confirms 106 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 106 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and 48 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 2,827: 1,399 active, 1,374 listed as recovered and 54 deaths. Over the July Fourth holiday weekend, only the graph depicting the number of hospitalized patients will be updated at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19 

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which requires everyone to wear a facial covering in public where social distancing is not feasible. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19 

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar