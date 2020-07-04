City of Lubbock confirms 106 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.
As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 106 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and 48 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 2,827: 1,399 active, 1,374 listed as recovered and 54 deaths. Over the July Fourth holiday weekend, only the graph depicting the number of hospitalized patients will be updated at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19
The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which requires everyone to wear a facial covering in public where social distancing is not feasible. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19
