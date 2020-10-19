City of Lubbock confirms 282 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional recoveries

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 282 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and two recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 15,908: 2,488 active, 13,263 listed as recovered and 157 deaths. 

Executive Order GA-32 allows certain venues to reopen at 75% capacity and allows certain counties to resume elective surgeries. Counties within Trauma Service Areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are excluded from these reopenings. Executive Order GA-32 defines high hospitalizations as at least 15 percent of a hospital’s total capacity being used for COVID-19 hospitalized patients for seven consecutive days.

DSHS updated its dashboard to reflect the changes implemented with Executive Order GA-32.  The City of Lubbock will be reporting the hospitalization rate as reflected on the DSHS dashboard.

