City of Lubbock confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases

This is a news release from the city of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock has confirmed three additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 2:30 p.m. on March 21, 2020. With the increased availability of testing through private laboratories, new cases are being identified in the area. All three of these cases were tested at the UMC drive-thru. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is eight plus one additional out of county case. The Health Department has updated its case reporting to separate Lubbock County residents from out of county investigations. The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

