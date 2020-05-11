City of Lubbock confirms 6 new cases, 1 additional COVID-19 death

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release by the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock has confirmed six more people are listed as recovered today. The official recovered number continues to rise steadily. On Monday, the City also confirmed six new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and one additional death, as of 4:00 p.m. on May 11, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 598: 234 active, 314 listed as recovered and 50 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19

Through its investigations into the positive COVID-19 cases, the Health Department has identified At Home at 4304 West Loop 289 as a possible community exposure site. The exposure date is May 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

(This is a press release from the City of Lubbock)