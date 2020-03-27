City of Lubbock confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 in nursing home

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock has confirmed six additional cases of COVID-19 associated with Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, located at 5502 4th Street. The health department is also investigating three suspected cases and is waiting for test results. These cases were identified through the contact investigation and screening process that occurred over the last two days. Additional testing and screening will continue over the next few days.

The health department and state regulatory agencies have recommended control measures for the facility, to which it is compliant and working to implement all of the changes. Additional personal protective equipment was delivered to the facility on March 26. The City of Lubbock Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management are working to secure additional resources and staffing to support the facility and reduce further transmission.

This will be discussed at the City of Lubbock news conference Friday, March 27, at 6:00 p.m.

