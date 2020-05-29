City of Lubbock confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19, 2 recoveries

This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock has confirmed two more people are listed as recovered today. The official recovered number continues to rise steadily. On Friday, the City also confirmed eight new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 4:00 p.m. on May 29, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 688: 168 active, 470 listed as recovered and 50 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

