City of Lubbock Confirms Additional Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), March 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock has confirmed two additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 12:00 p.m. on March 24, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 12. With the increased availability of testing through private laboratories, new cases are being identified in the area. The Department of Public Health is working to identify recent contacts of the patients as well. This step identifies potential exposure risks. The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.
The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.
Update on Case Investigations As of March 24, 2020 12:00 pm
Lubbock Case Information
|Report_Date
|__Age__
|Exposure
|County of Residence
|Investigation Status
|3/17/2020
|15-25
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/18/2020
|40-50
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/20/2020
|30-40
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/20/2020
|15-25
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|40-50
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|40-50
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|50-60
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|20-30
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/22/2020
|Over 60
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/22/2020
|20-30
|Exposure to known Case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|20-30
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|Ongoing
|3/24/2020
|30-40
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|Ongoing
|Total Cases for Lubbock County: 12
Out of Jurisdiction Investigations
|Report_Date
|__Age__
|Exposure
|County of Residence
|Investigation Status
|March 17
|Over 60
|Travel out of state
|Hockley
|Complete
Case was previously included in the Lubbock count but was removed on 03/21/2020.
Possible Community Exposure in Lubbock County
|Exposure Date
|Location
|Risk
|March 14
|Sunset Church of Christ – Graduation Ceremony
|Low
|March 16
|Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm
|Low
|March 13
|Beef O Brady’s 5510 4th Street Ste 280 from 7pm – 11pm
|Low
|March 13
|Cujo’s Sports Bar 5811 4th Street 11pm – 12:30am
|Low
|March 13
|Chances R 5610 Frankford 12:45am – 2:00 am
|Low
