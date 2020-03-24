City of Lubbock Confirms Additional Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), March 24

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock has confirmed two additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 12:00 p.m. on March 24, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 12. With the increased availability of testing through private laboratories, new cases are being identified in the area. The Department of Public Health is working to identify recent contacts of the patients as well. This step identifies potential exposure risks. The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

Update on Case Investigations As of March 24, 2020 12:00 pm

Lubbock Case Information

Report_Date __Age__ Exposure County of Residence Investigation Status 3/17/2020 15-25 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/18/2020 40-50 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/20/2020 30-40 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/20/2020 15-25 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 40-50 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 40-50 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 50-60 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 20-30 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/22/2020 Over 60 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/22/2020 20-30 Exposure to known Case Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 20-30 Ongoing Lubbock Ongoing 3/24/2020 30-40 Ongoing Lubbock Ongoing Total Cases for Lubbock County: 12

Out of Jurisdiction Investigations

Report_Date __Age__ Exposure County of Residence Investigation Status March 17 Over 60 Travel out of state Hockley Complete

Case was previously included in the Lubbock count but was removed on 03/21/2020.

Possible Community Exposure in Lubbock County

Exposure Date Location Risk March 14 Sunset Church of Christ – Graduation Ceremony Low March 16 Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Low March 13 Beef O Brady’s 5510 4th Street Ste 280 from 7pm – 11pm Low March 13 Cujo’s Sports Bar 5811 4th Street 11pm – 12:30am Low March 13 Chances R 5610 Frankford 12:45am – 2:00 am Low

