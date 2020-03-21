City of Lubbock confirms new case of COVID-19 Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Saturday announced another positive case of COVID-19 or coronavirus. That brings the Lubbock case count to six.

One of the six is a Hockley County resident and Hockley, as of Saturday morning, had two more cases. The total for Lubbock and Hockley counties combined was eight (8) just before noon Saturday.

As of Saturday, the Texas Department of State Health Services listed a number of West Texas counties with confirmed cases. The numbers from the state (below) run behind. For example, DSHS still only listed two cases for Lubbock.

Castro 1

Crane 1

Deaf Smith 1

El Paso 8

Hockley 2

Lubbock 2

Midland 1

Oldham 1

Potter 2

Pending County Assignment 83

The following is a news release from the city of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock has confirmed one additional case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 11:00 a.m. on March 21, 2020. With the increased availability of testing through private laboratories, new cases are being identified in the area. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is five plus one additional out of county case. The Health Department has updated its case reporting to separate Lubbock County residents from out of county investigations. The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19