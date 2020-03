LUBBOCK, Texas — The city of Lubbock confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

The news comes before a press conference that was scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

There are now 10 cases in Lubbock County and three in Hockley County, bringing the total to 13 in the South Plains.

Both new cases are from exposure to an existing case, showing that the disease is spreading through the area.