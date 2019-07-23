City of Lubbock creating Unified Development Code

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is creating a Unified Development Code that will revise, update and combine all current development-related ordinances and regulations into a single comprehensive document. The City’s consultant for the project, Kendig Keast Collaborative of Sugarland, Texas, will work with the Planning Department on this 22-month project.

Creation of a Unified Development Code is a primary objective of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, adopted by the Lubbock City Council in December of 2018. It will modernize existing regulations, including zoning and subdivision regulations, the sign ordinance, design district standards, and other ancillary development regulations. The goal is to provide the tools necessary to effectively implement the Comprehensive Plan, ensure that regulations reflect modern development trends and facilitate growth and administrative efficiency, and provide for uniform enforcement and predictable, repeatable results.

The public is invited to attend a joint meeting of the City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission on July 25, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in City Council chambers. More information on this project or its progress can be found at mylubbock.us/UDC.



