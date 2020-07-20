City of Lubbock confirms 70 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

LUBBOCK, Texas — A statement on from the City of Lubbock on Monday said there are 70 new cases of COVID 19 as of Monday and one additional death.

Initially, numbers on the City of Lubbock COVID dashboard, indicated 74 new cases Monday (4,556 total cases) and one additional death. The city then provided an updated statement saying 70 new cases (4,552 total cases).

The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock Confirms More COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 70 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 35 recoveries and one additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 4,552: 2,216 active, 2,270 listed as recovered and 66 deaths.

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19

To request approval from the Mayor for outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit www.mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.