City of Lubbock declares August 12 as El Paso Strong Week

The City of Lubbock announced on Wednesday in a press release that the week of August 12 will be proclaimed as El Paso Strong — El Paso Fuerte Week.
Below is a press release from the City of Lubbock.
Today, August 14, 2019, the City of Lubbock Mayor and City Council proclaimed the week of August 12 as El Paso Strong – El Paso Fuerte Week. The City of Lubbock issued a proclamation, in conjunction and solidarity with other West Texas cities, in light of the tragic event in El Paso on August 3, 2019.
“This is a time for all West Texas municipalities to unite,” says Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Griffith. “It is important for Lubbock to express condolences, and to support our sister West Texas city as they grieve and move forward as a community.
“Tonight, El Paso will hold a Community Memorial Service to reflect and honor the victims,” says Griffith. “Lubbock grieves with El Paso, maintains confidence in their resilience and, by issuing this proclamation, is with them in spirit.”
Proclamation is attached.