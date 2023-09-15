LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock departments are cleaning up and assessing damage throughout the city after early morning Friday thunderstorms.

The City of Lubbock said in a press release some repairs will take a few days to complete and departments may have to amend operations to accommodate current conditions.

The Parks and Recreation Department is assessing downed trees in local parks and is assisting in cleaning roadways. A press release said that citizens should be aware that downed trees may be on the grounds in parks until late next week.

A press release said due to extensive rainfall, alleys in some parts of the city are not passable, and may not be serviced by Solid Waste. The landfill will close early Friday to allow necessary mechanical work to be performed.

The Solid Waste Department expects to resume normal business operations on September 18.

The City of Lubbock in a press release asked citizens to please be patient while they work to clean up and repair any damage.