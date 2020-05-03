City of Lubbock: Development Services Division reopening to public on May 4

These offices are now located on the first floor of Citizens Tower

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Development Services Division of the City of Lubbock will open to the public on Monday, May 4, 2020, on the first floor of the new Citizens Tower, located at 1314 Avenue K. The offices will be open 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In this new location, customers will be greeted by friendly Customer Service Representatives from the Building Safety, Planning, Code Enforcement, Environmental Health and Engineering Departments. Conducting business related to building, remodeling or developing land will be more streamlined with just one location to visit in order to ask questions and submit applications and plans for review.

While City staff is eager to receive customers at the new Citizens Tower, the City remains committed to focusing on the safety of customers and employees. The City will follow the Lubbock Safe guidelines and encourages all visitors to Citizens Tower to do the same. Social distancing requirements, including maintaining a distance of six feet between people, must be observed.

Customers may also continue to submit applications and documents to the Development Services Departments online via the Citizen Self Service portal found at http://egovaccess.ci.lubbock.tx.us/EnerGov_Prod/SelfService/#/home.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

