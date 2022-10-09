Flooding at 98th Street & Quaker Avenue at 6:45 PM CDT on May 24, 2022 (Photo provided via a City of Lubbock Traffic Management camera)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input on flooding issues, better defining floodplain management and flooding prevention goals.

The survey will be open for six month, the City of Lubbock said.



If you would like to participate in the survey, you can visit the following link: https://freese.mysocialpinpoint.com/lubbock-flood-infrastructure-flooding-study/take-the-survey