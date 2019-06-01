City of Lubbock extends appreciation for land donation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock would like to express its appreciation to Chad Tarver and Jordan Wheatley of 806 Land Group, LLC for donating land that will be the site of the Lubbock Police Department’s North Substation. On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, the Lubbock City Council approved a resolution accepting approximately three acres of land, located west of the intersection of Erskine Street and Frankford Avenue, and on the north side of Erskine at what will be the extension of Genoa Avenue. Acquisition of this site and the associated infrastructure provides the City with all of the property needed to continue moving forward with the Public Safety Improvement Project.

“This generous gift is another example of how excited our citizens are to embrace the Community Policing model adopted by the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock City Council,” said City Councilman Steve Massengale. “This property completes the triangle of coverage from East Lubbock to South Lubbock, and now, to North Lubbock, and we are truly thankful.”

Basic design documents are expected to be completed by mid-summer, with construction slated for mid-fall.

