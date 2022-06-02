LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

June 2, 2022

City of Lubbock holds joint news conference to discuss upcoming full-scale exercise with Lubbock ISD

At 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, the City of Lubbock held a joint news conference with Lubbock ISD to discuss the upcoming full-scale active shooter exercise scheduled to take place Monday morning, June 6, 2022.

Organizations involved in the full-scale exercise include:

City of Lubbock Lubbock Police Department Lubbock Fire Rescue Office of Emergency Management

Covenant Health

Lubbock Heart Hospital

Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Police Monterey High School

StarCare Lubbock

UMC Health System UMC EMS



There will be a noticable increase in police presence in the area surrounding Monterey High School on Monday morning during this exercise. The public is asked to keep in mind that this is just an exercise, and does not warrant any concern. While public interest surrounding the exercise is high, due to safety concerns, no additional participants will be allowed inside the exercise perimeter.

It is important to note that this full-scale exercise was scheduled several months ago to test emergency action plans during an active shooter incident, and is not in response to the recent tragedy in Uvalde. This is, however, a great example of the proactive steps the City, first responders, emergency management team, local school districts and hospitals take to ensure an effective and efficient response should the need arise.

