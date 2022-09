(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Due to Monday evening’s fire, the Garden and Arts Center (GAC), located at 4215 University Avenue, will remain closed until Monday, October 3, 2022.

For more information please call 806-775-3561, or email gac@mylubbock.us.

