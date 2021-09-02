City of Lubbock has over $6 million to help those affected financially by COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock has over $6 million to help residents who have been impacted financially by COVID-19.

Karen Murfee, director of Community Development, said they offer rental assistance, utility assistance and mortgage assistance.

“You might have had to quarantine for 14 days or longer, depending on how many people are in your family, you might not have lost your job, but you’ve had reduction of income due to COVID-19,” said Murfee. “We’ve even seen elderly or fixed income that have been affected because of other family members been affected that might have supplemented their income.”

Murfee said they could provide rental assistance up to 12 months and mortgage assistance up to six months.

Murfee said the application for assistance must be fully complete.

Applications can be picked up at the community development office, located at 1708 Crickets Avenue. Applications can also be printed through the Community Development webpage.