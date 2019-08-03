City of Lubbock Health Department: August is National Immunization Awareness Month

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Heath Department:



August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM). This annual observance highlights the importance of getting recommended vaccines throughout your life. You have the power to protect yourself and your family against serious diseases like measles, whooping cough, cancers caused by HPV, and pneumonia with vaccines.

During NIAM, the City of Lubbock Health Department encourages you to talk to your doctor, nurse, or other healthcare professional to ensure you and your family is up to date on recommended vaccines. “Getting all of the CDC recommended vaccines is one of the most important things we can do to protect ourselves and family from serious diseases,” said Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health. “If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to check with your doctor to find out what vaccines you and your family may need.”

To make it easier to get vaccinated, the health department will extend walk-in immunization clinic hours throughout August. Check our website for clinic hours: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/health-department. The health department is located at 806 18th Street.

The following groups are eligible for vaccines at the health department. Please bring a current shot record with you.

Eligibility Cost Children without insurance $14 for one vaccine, maximum cost per visit $20. Children with Medicaid Free Children with CHIP Free Children with insurance but insurance doesn’t cover a recommended vaccine $14 for one vaccine, maximum cost per visit $20. Adults without insurance $15 per vaccine

You can find out more information about recommended vaccines by visiting www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents, talking to their doctor or by calling the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

August 2019 Immunization Clinics

Date Times Mon. Aug. 5th 8:30 to 11:30 and 1:30 to 3:30





Wed. Aug. 7th 8:30 to 11:30 and 1:30 to 4:00





Fri. Aug. 9th 8:30 to 11:30 and 1:30 to 3:30





Mon. Aug 12th 8:30 to 11:30 and 1:30 to 3:30





Tues. Aug. 13th 2:00 to 6:00 – Late Clinic





Wed. Aug. 14th 8:30 to 11:30 and 1:30 to 4:00





Fri. Aug. 16th 8:30 to 11:30 and 1:30 to 3:30





Mon. Aug. 19th 8:30 to 11:30 and 1:30 to 3:30





Fri. Aug. 23rd 8:30 to 11:30 and 1:30 to 3:30

Mon. Aug. 26th 8:30 to 11:30 and 1:30 to 3:30

Wed. Aug. 28th 8:30 to 11:30 and 1:30 to 4:00





