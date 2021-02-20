City of Lubbock Health Department launches Vaccine Ambassador Program

LUBBOCK, Texas

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is looking for citizens who wish to help further inform the community about current vaccination efforts. The COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassador Program is an opportunity to more personally engage with a wide-range of community groups about the vaccine and the vaccination process. Those chosen as ambassadors will receive training before starting their duties. This is a strictly volunteer position. Applications are now being accepted at http://mylubbock.info/vap.

