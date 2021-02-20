City of Lubbock Health Department launches Vaccine Ambassador Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is looking for citizens who wish to help further inform the community about current vaccination efforts. The COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassador Program is an opportunity to more personally engage with a wide-range of community groups about the vaccine and the vaccination process. Those chosen as ambassadors will receive training before starting their duties. This is a strictly volunteer position. Applications are now being accepted at http://mylubbock.info/vap.

