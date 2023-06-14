LUBBOCK, Texas— Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United states that commemorates the end of enslaved African Americans. According to East Lubbock Community Alliance Co-Chair, D’Juana McPherson, Lubbock will celebrate its annual Juneteenth event from June 15 through June 19.

The theme for the celebration is “Rise Up” and was inspired by Rose Wilson who served as Lubbock’s first African female President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said McPherson.

McPherson told EverythingLubbock.com the statement was, “It’s time for us to rise up,” and ever since then it has pioneered to be the recurring theme for Lubbock’s Juneteenth event.

The event will have multiple activities for families and friends to enjoy throughout the weekend, according to a social media post.

McPherson mentioned that on Thursday the event will host its 2nd annual Mr. and Miss. Juneteenth Pageant at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Central Venue.

McPherson expressed that this event was to celebrate “everybody coming together as a family for a fun time.”