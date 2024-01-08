LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the Chatman Hill & Dunbar/Manhattan Heights Neighborhoods on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

This exercise area will be bordered by 19th Street, Canyon Lake Drive, 34th Street, and Avenue A, per the City of Lubbock.

According to the press release, this exercise will identify violations relating to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds and rubbish, substandard housing, and zoning.

Solid Waste Management will provide a roll-off dumpster for trash disposal and a field office for anyone who has questions on the northeast corner of East 24th and Martin Luthor King Jr. Boulevard.