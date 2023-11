LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is set to host an “Evening with the Grinch” on Friday, December 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mae Simmons Community Center.

The event will be free for all ages, and the Grinch will be available to take pictures.

The event will show a screening of the Grinch, and there will be refreshments provided.