City of Lubbock hosting community input session for Downtown Parking Master Plan

The City of Lubbock will host a community input session for the Downtown Parking Master Plan on Tuesday, November 2, in City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. This session is open to the public. Anyone who travels to downtown or who would like to share suggestions on downtown parking is invited to attend.

This is an opportunity to gather input on perceptions of parking in the downtown area, uncover pain-points, and brainstorm strategies for improvement.

Background:

On June 9, 2020, the City Council approved Resolution No. 2020-RO187 to approve and adopt the Updated Downtown Master Plan, as recommended by the Central Business District Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone (CBD TIF) Board of Directors.



The plan included many recommendations for downtown redevelopment, and one of the recommendations is for the creation of a Downtown Parking Master Plan. The goal of the Parking Master Plan will be to inform the development of an efficient, cost-effective, and customer-focused parking management plan that will leverage current assets to support and promote continued growth in the downtown district.

To view the public hearing and resolution from the June 9, 2020, city council meeting, visit https://lubbocktx.new.swagit.com/videos/132624/51?ts=3

