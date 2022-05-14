LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Health Department, Prevention Resource Center Region 1, Hub City Outreach Center and the H.E.A.R.D. Coalition are hosting De-Stress Fest at Maggie Trejo Supercenter (Rodgers Park) on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Kids can come out and enjoy food and activities geared towards handling stress in a healthy way.

There’ll be FREE food, ice cream, yoga, a video game truck and several other activities to help youth cope with stress.

Some of our vendors include:

J’s Creamery

Amerigroup

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Lubbock ISD Social Work Department

Tru Fit Athletic Clubs

E-Sports

Zigote Barn (Bunny Petting Zoo)

If you’re interested in being a vendor at De-Stress Fest, please fill out an application: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2GTYJTR

If you’re planning to attend this event, let us know how many people are coming: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JQTN86B

We are also holding an art contest for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Any student (Pre-K through grade 12) can submit art with a mental health awareness theme. The deadline is Friday, May 27, 2022. More details in flyer (attached).

For more information, go to www.prcone.org or call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

