City of Lubbock hosting winter storm community resource event on April 6

Following February’s historic winter storm, the City of Lubbock is hosting a community resource event to help citizens receive important information about applying for Disaster Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA representatives will be on-site to answer questions, help Lubbock residents apply for Disaster Assistance and explain the appeal process.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance for the February winter storm is April 21, 2021.

Community Resource Event

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Municipal Garden & Arts Center, 4215 University Avenue

