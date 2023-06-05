LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced it will host a celebration for the future Veterans Cemetery at 50th Street, east of East Loop 289 at 10:00 a.m. on June 9.

According to a press release, the public will be invited to attend the site for Lubbock’s future Veterans Cemetery.

The city officials, local veterans, and representatives from the Texas General Land Office will discuss the project and its lasting impact, said the release.

Construction will be expected to start in November.

The event will also be livestreamed on the City of Lubbock YouTube channel.