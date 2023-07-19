LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Planning Department has announced a celebration with members of the Jackson-Mahon and Dunbar Manhattan neighborhoods.

The City of Lubbock said in a press release that the celebration is to honor the collaboration between the neighborhoods and the City of Lubbock for the creation in the City’s first neighborhood plans.

The City of Lubbock said there will be vendors, food trucks, and live music at the events. The Lubbock Animal Shelter and the Lubbock Police Department’s police horses would also be in attendance.

To celebrate Jackson-Mahon’s plan:

Hollins Park

1st Street & North Vernon Avenue

Thursday, July 20, 6:00 p.m.

To celebrate Dunbar Manhattan Height’s plan:

Mae Simmons Community Center

2004 Oak Avenue

Friday, July 21, 6:00 p.m.