City of Lubbock hosts community clinic and vaccinates more than 1200 people

LUBBOCK Texas- The City of Lubbock vaccinated more than 1,200 people with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at its first community clinic. Over the course of three days, the city vaccinated more than 2,000 people.

The clinic was a result of the decision made by the Texas Department State Health Services to open up vaccination for people in Phase 1-B of the state’s vaccination plan. Those in Phase 1-B include people 65 and older, along with those with underlying health conditions aged 16-64.

Katherine Wells, Lubbock Director of Public Health, said the clinic is the first of many the city will have.

“If we get people vaccinated, then we have another protection against COVID,” she said “[We can] get back to work, get the economy going again, get back out to our restaurants, our bars and really start enjoying life that we’ve had here in Lubbock,” she said.

Carmen Aguirre and her mother Cecilia Aguirre said they chose to get their vaccinated because they were at high risk of getting the virus. Carmen said too many lives have been lost due to the virus.

“My mom is 90 years old. She’s got heart conditions and I’m 63, but I had a heart attack this summer,” she said. “My mom has had a lot of church friends that died from the COVID and then we have had a lot of close family friends who have died from the COVID as well.”

Rand McPherson, Ransom Canyon Fire Chief, said the vaccine was painless, and he’s glad to finally get the first dose of the vaccine.

“We will feel much better arriving on scene, knowing that [we] are protected, he said ” All of my people are volunteers and so you hate to put them in jeopardy. “