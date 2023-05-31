(Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department scheduled an electronic collection event on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 1631 84th Street.

A release stated that the event is free for residents in the area. Businesses and contractors will not be eligible to dispose of electronics.

The list provided will be electronics accepted for recycling/refurbishing:

Computers

Laptops/Tablets

LCD Computer Monitors

Mixed Wires

Printers/Fax Machines/Scanners

Gaming Consoles

DVD Players

VCR/Satellite Receivers

Televisions will be accepted for disposal

For more information about solid waste disposal, visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/hhw.