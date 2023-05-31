LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department scheduled an electronic collection event on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 1631 84th Street.
A release stated that the event is free for residents in the area. Businesses and contractors will not be eligible to dispose of electronics.
The list provided will be electronics accepted for recycling/refurbishing:
- Computers
- Laptops/Tablets
- LCD Computer Monitors
- Mixed Wires
- Printers/Fax Machines/Scanners
- Gaming Consoles
- DVD Players
- VCR/Satellite Receivers
- Televisions will be accepted for disposal
For more information about solid waste disposal, visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/hhw.