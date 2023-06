LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock councilwoman Latrelle Joy was scheduled to host a District 6 community meeting on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Groves Branch Library.

According to a press release, the meeting will “discuss and hear input about the brick streets along Broadway.”

Joy stated in the release, “We want you to come express your opinions, your new ideas, and ask questions about the brick streets.”