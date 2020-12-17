City of Lubbock hosts virtual press conference with panel of caregivers

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock hosted their weekly press conference Tuesday evening, featuring a panel of caregivers from across the Hub City.

During the press conference, the caregivers shared their stories about their experiences on the frontlines, and why, when the vaccine becomes available, people should take it. Director of Respiratory Care Services at Covenant Health, Dawn Robinson shared the experience of patients who are no longer able to breathe.

“We’ve lost many patients to this disease and every single death hurts us to the core. And we know that this is not the way people are supposed to die. In an ICU, on a ventilator, with no loved ones there,” Robinson said.

However, after nine months of dealing with the deadly virus, Lubbock healthcare workers, such as Lubbock Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook, expressed their hope for the coronavirus vaccine.

“I want to convey our excitement that we have the vaccine here in Lubbock,” Cook said.

Dr. Dennis Duriex, Infectious Disease Specialist for Covenant Health, said the vaccine is a game-changer.

“It can only do so if people take it. I cannot emphasize this enough,” Duriex said.

Dr. Duriex also explained how the virus works, and its safety.

“And does not give you COVID, however, it does trick the body into believing it has become infected and it forms antibodies. Later on, when you’re exposed to the real virus, those antibodies attack the virus, neutralize it and prevent infection,” Duriex said.

The physician also said, contrary to rumor, the vaccine doesn’t give a patient COVID-19, doesn’t cause infertility, and isn’t being used as some sort of GPS tracker. Nor will it cause mutation.

“It is the quickest way to return back to our normal lives,” Duriex said.

Jessica Wolff, registered nurse and director of Intensive Critical Care Unit at UMC, explained how difficult some days can be, as their patients die and families continue to lose loved ones, even as they try to do all they can.

“The true rollercoaster we’re on is filled with so many more downward turns that the ups lately,” Wolff said.

Many of the panelists expressed their gratitude toward the Lubbock community for their efforts to help healthcare workers, however, explained the fight isn’t over yet.

“Besides the obvious things about being considerate with one another, wearing your mask and looking out for one another, the other thing you can do is vaccinate yourself. Go out and take the vaccine. I’ve been doing this for nine months and I’m telling you, this is the only way I see out of this,” Dr. Duriex said.

Covenant Health has already begun immunizing frontline workers. Dr. Ron Cook said UMC should receive their vaccines later in the week.