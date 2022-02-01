LUBBOCK, Texas – Nearly a year after the Lubbock City Council voted to install 45 tornado sirens around the city, they’re finally going up.

On Tuesday, the sixteenth siren was installed in Tech Terrace at 3001 30th St, leaving 29 more to be put up.

The sirens are being installed as a way to add on to the tools and layers that notify the public of impending severe weather.

Joe Moudy is the emergency management director for the city, and he explains the radius the sirens will cover

“They cover anywhere from a mile and a half to two miles depending on atmospheric conditions and weather conditions, wind and all that. So it’s a mesh network, if you would… they build on each other; one siren by itself will not function, as well as having three or four sirens around helping propagate that sound,” he said.

The approved budget was $980,000. After manufacturing and shipping delays pushed the project back, Moudy also explained why this system is needed in Lubbock.

“You can’t guarantee that cellphone networks will always work, you can’t guarantee that the Wireless Emergency Alerts always work. People turn those off on their cell phones. You may not be around a cell phone, TV or radio or any other type of alert. This is just another one to alert the public that are outdoors.”

Moudy said they are in the final design stages of their website, but to find out when they will be testing the sirens, they will have an outdoor warning system tab that will communicate testing and activation guidelines as well as show general locations of where the sirens are located.

Their website can be found here. They will also communicate on their social media channels each week leading up to the test.