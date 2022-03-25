LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock has spent the last few months installing tornado sirens all over Lubbock just in time for the severe weather season.

The City of Lubbock’s Director of Emergency Management Joe Moudy said the system is fully operational in case of a tornado warning in the area.

“We can activate them if needed. Right now. We’re just waiting on the final procedures, final testing and the handoff from the vendor,” Moudy said.

The City of Lubbock has a three-minute test for the full system scheduled for April 8, 2022. The test is expected to take place the first Friday of every month going forward.

Moudy said the sirens are another measure the city has taken to warn residents in cases of severe storms, but people still need to take precautions and have a plan in place.

“The most important thing is what happens after that alert is sent out,” Moudy said. “We need the public to take shelter. We don’t need anyone outside taking video of the storms. We need them to have a plan ahead of time and that’s the most important part of this is for family members and individuals, businesses to have a plan for what they’re going to do if they get a tornado warning issued for their area.”

Moudy also said that there are additional safety measures people can take to be more prepared during cases of emergency including registering a storm shelter with Lubbock Fire Rescue.

“Another action that citizens can take is that they can register their storm shelters with Lubbock Fire Rescue,” Moudy said. “If you go to the City of Lubbock webpage, go to the Lubbock Fire Rescue DEP page and there’s the link to register your storm shelter. What that allows us to do is if something does happen to the structures in that area, we know first responders know that there’s a storm shelter and that’s where they would look for you.”