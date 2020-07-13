City of Lubbock introduces interactive COVID-19 dashboard

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

In its ongoing quest to keep citizens informed with the most up-to-date and user-friendly information, the City of Lubbock has updated its interactive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19.

Though the look is different, the City is still providing all of the same information citizens are used to seeing regarding the Coronavirus in Lubbock County. New data will continue to be posted in the original format through Monday, July 20. Beginning Tuesday, July 21, the City will share data exlusively on the new dashboard. As with the previous format, data will be updated daily around 5 P.M.

You can find more information about the new dashboard on the City of Lubbock social media accounts.