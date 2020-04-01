City of Lubbock Investigating Possible COVID-19 Case Associated with Local Daycare

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, The City of Lubbock announced the investigation of a possible daycare-related COVID-19 case.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is investigating a possible case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) connected to a local daycare center. Families are being notified of this development.

The City of Lubbock and the Health Department will release more information as it becomes available.

(Press release from City of Lubbock)

Special note: We have contacted the city multiple times and multiple ways to request more information on the daycare investigation. We were told it might be 5:00 pm before specific details are released.

