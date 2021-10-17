City of Lubbock invites citizen comments regarding redistricting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

The Lubbock City Council will host a citizen comment opportunity regarding redistricting at a Work Session that begins at 9:00 a.m. on November 16, 2021 in Council Chambers at 1314 Avenue K. The citizen comment period will follow the consultant’s presentation and the initial drawing session. All individuals wishing to speak during citizen comments must also submit their comments in writing. All comments and proposed redistricting plans from the public must be submitted to the City Council by close of the citizen comment period at the Work Session on November 16, 2021. A form for written citizen comments will be available on the City of Lubbock’s City Secretary website. Completed forms may be submitted to ocs@mylubbock.us.



At the Work Session on November 16, the Lubbock City Council will meet with redistricting consultants for a Drawing Session and preliminary discussion of new Council district boundaries.



The Lubbock City Council heard an initial assessment report regarding the need for redistricting based on the 2020 Census data at their meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The City Council adopted two resolutions at this meeting. One resolution provides a method for the City to evaluate proposed plans and assist in complying with all applicable Federal and State laws. The second resolution adopted guidelines for persons who have specific redistricting plans they wish to submit for the City Council to consider.



The following is helpful information the Council heard during the assessment presentation at Tuesday’s meeting:



Based on the 2020 Census population and demographic data for the City, the current councilmember districts are out of population balance. Per the Census, the total population for the City of Lubbock is 257,485. The ideal size for each council district is 42,914 population.

Current breakdown of persons in each district is as follows: