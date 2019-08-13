City of Lubbock invites community to K-9 Splashfest

Jenn Walker, the City of Lubbock Aquatics Coordinator, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming K-9 Splash event.

It is happening on Saturday Aug. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Montelongo Pool located inside Rogers Park at 3200 Bates Street.

Lubbock residents are invited to bring their families and dogs for an afternoon of contests, prizes, and fun for all ages. Tickets are $3 per adult and $2 per child.

Dogs get in free but must be up-to-date on their rabies vaccination and have with them a 2018 rabies tag or certificate from a veterinarian. Dogs must be on leash, and aggressive dogs or dogs in heat are not allowed.

For more information, contact 775-2670.