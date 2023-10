LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock invited the community to a trunk or treat event hosted by the city on October 27.

The event will be held at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L, according to a press release.

The press release said the Trunk or Treat will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Food trucks will be available at the event and are set to open at 5:30 p.m.