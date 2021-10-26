Public invited to district meetings regarding the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of developing the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan. The Master Plan will guide the development and operation of parks, aquatic and sports facilities, community centers, and recreation programs in the City over the next 10 years. Lubbock Parks and Recreation invites citizens to join City Council members in joint district meetings to learn more about the Master Plan.

Districts 1 & 2: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive

Districts 3 & 4: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. YWCA Lubbock, 6501 University Avenue

Districts 5 & 6: Monday, November 15, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Westwind Elementary School, 6401 43rd Street



The Parks and Recreation Department also invites the public to review the Master Plan on the project website, participate in the surveys and provide comments through November 30, 2021. All surveys can be found at www.lubbockparksplan.com.

For more information call 806.775.2696.

