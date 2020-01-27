City of Lubbock issues health alert concerning 2019 novel coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Health Department is closely monitoring the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. There are no cases in the Lubbock area, however the department is working with health care partners to prepare for the possibility of a case. Preparations include monitoring state and national announcements, distributing advisory and educational information to local providers, schools and hospitals, working with infection control personnel and laboratories to review testing and isolation protocols. The health department also has staff on call to respond to a potential case afterhours and on weekends.

Anyone who has recently traveled in Wuhan, China should monitor themselves for symptoms and contact their health care provider if they develop fever, cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of being in Wuhan. The department is urging health care professionals to ask patients with respiratory symptoms about their travel history and contact the health department if they think a patient may have novel coronavirus.

There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like the novel coronavirus:

Wash your hands frequently.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Disinfect surfaces.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you’re sick, stay home

For more information on coronavirus visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website at: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/. Health care professionals with questions should contact the City of Lubbock Health Department Disease Surveillance Department at 806-775-2935.

(News release from the City of Lubbock Health Department)