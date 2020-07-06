City of Lubbock: July is Smart Irrigation Month

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Water Utilities Department:

The City of Lubbock Water Utilities Department reminds customers that July is Smart Irrigation Month. Traditionally, the month of July is when irrigation systems are set to use the most water. Therefore, it is appropriate to remind customers to be water wise with their home lawns and business landscaping. Conserving water also helps reduce water bills.

During July, the Water Department social media sites will post information and tips on how to conserve water outdoors. Posts will include discussions on proper sprinkler maintenance, how overwatering can lead to unhealthy lawns, and fertilizing tips. The Water Department is also debuting a rainwater harvesting program with details to follow during the month.

“Most of Lubbock’s citizens do an incredible job of conserving water during the summer months,” said Director of Water Utilities Aubrey Spear. “Our goal is to continue giving citizens tools and educational information to help them continue to make good decisions when it comes to lawn irrigation.”

For more information about being water wise, visit www.mylubbock.us/conservation.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)