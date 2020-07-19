City of Lubbock: Large street maintenance project set to begin July 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock, in contract with Intermountain Slurry Seal of Lewisville, Texas, announces a $4.3 million street maintenance project set to begin on or around Monday, July 27, 2020.

The work will take place in two neighborhoods: Arnett Benson, within the boundaries of the Clovis Highway and 4th Street from Indiana Avenue to University Avenue; and the Clapp Park area neighborhood, within the boundaries of University Avenue and Avenue Q, from 34th Street to 50th Street.

The Contractor plans to start in the northern part of the project, and work southward. Subcontractors are working in the designated areas to trim low-hanging tree branches, so paving equipment has full access to each street. Citizens are asked to have vehicles off the streets while the contractor works in their area. Impacted residents will receive prior notice to work starting in their area.

These areas have had previous concrete and asphalt repair contracts, and will now receive the ‘final touch’ to bring the streets to optimum condition. The product to be applied, a Cape Seal, is a combination of two street overlay surfaces that will mend the existing surface cracking, provide traction, great aesthetics, a smooth surface, quiet ride and extend the life of the road system. The first overlay, a Scrub Seal, will minimally impact traffic for about two hours during application. About two weeks after this process, the final product, a Micro Surface, will be applied. This, too, will impact traffic for about two hours during application.

For questions about this project, please contact the Public Works Street Department at 806-775-2600.

