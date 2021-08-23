City of Lubbock launches city-wide brand campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Chamber of Commerce is overseeing a city-wide branding project and is inviting all locals to participate in the efforts.

The Branding Project Committee Member Cory Powell said the City of Lubbock’s brand should represent more of what the city has to offer.

“Whether it is the music, the arts, the food, the educational system– All the things that matter,” Powell said. “The young professionals and those looking to retire, and those who are starting their businesses.”

While the City has launched similar campaigns in the past, Powell said this isn’t about re-branding at all. It’s about having an opportunity to share Lubbock’s full story.

“That’s one of the great things about Lubbock; it’s the people. The surveys we’ve seen so far indicates that,” Powell said.

The Project Committee Co-Chair, Sidney Hopper, said the project is committed to being inclusive and encouraging all locals to participate in the process.

“One of the things about the branding since day one is that we end up with a branding that is very inclusive,” Hopper said. “For everybody to have input around the project. The surveys we’ve gotten so far I think shows a good start.”

To take the quick branding survey visit BrandingLubbock.com