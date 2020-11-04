City of Lubbock launches new app for mobile devices

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Wednesday, November 4, The City of Lubbock launched its new MyLBK app for mobile devices. The free MyLBK app will allow citizens to make service requests and reports directly to the appropriate City department from their device.

Through the MyLBK app, citizens are able to provide City of Lubbock staff with pictures, videos and specific descriptions – valuable information in order to address the issue efficiently. Citizens can also track their submitted request’s progress.

“This has been a years-long project and we are thrilled to offer citizens another, and more modern, way to contact the City with requests and reports,” says Communications & Marketing Manager Lacey Nobles. “The different functions of the MyLBK app, especially the ability to track a request, allow citizens to be more engaged, and reinforces the organization’s commitment to transparency.”

In addition to the MyLBK mobile app, citizens can still make a report or request by calling 311, or by using the online citizen portal at https://seeclickfix.com/oauth/login. This will take the place of the previous online 311 citizen report portal.



(News release from the City of Lubbock)