City of Lubbock, Lubbock Fire Rescue announce director of emergency management’s retirement

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Fire Rescue (LFR) wish to congratulate Director of Emergency Management Jay Parchman on his retirement effective April 30, 2020.

Jay’s career in public service has spanned 46 years, with the past eight years serving as Director of Emergency Management with the City of Lubbock. During his tenure with the City, he worked with local and state agencies to coordinate countless emergency preparedness exercises, planned events and state and federal declared emergencies. Jay was instrumental in the design and implementation of the City of Lubbock’s Emergency Operations Center, and the City’s mass notification system, LBKAlert. He oversaw the process of cost recovery of federal and state funds for numerous declared emergencies in the city. The City thanks Jay for his dedicated service to the organization and to the citizens of Lubbock.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management Joe Moudy will serve as interim Director until a new Director is named.

